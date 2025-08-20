Navigating back to school with a child who has a disability
For parents of children with disabilities, back to school time can be a mix of excitement and anxiety. They may be navigating complex education plans, arranging for specialized transportation, or making sure the right support staff are in place.
For some families, it’s a matter of making sure their child has access to therapies; for others, it’s about fighting for accommodations they’re legally entitled to but don’t always get.
And behind those hurdles is concern for whether their child will feel included, safe, and understood in a new school year. Our guests discuss their experiences and what resources are available.
Our guests:
- Shenee Elzey, mother of a child who has holoprosencephaly
- Kara Georgi, family education specialist at Starbridge
- Brentaysia Johnson, parent of a child with disabilities
- Kristen Lopez, communications manager at Starbridge and parent of a child with disabilities