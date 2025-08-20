© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Navigating back to school with a child who has a disability

By Racquel Stephen,
Veronica VolkElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published August 20, 2025 at 2:19 PM EDT
Four women wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long dark hair and is wearing a black leather hat, black leather jacket and black and white patterned pants; a woman front right has short dark hair and is wearing a purple turtleneck, purple pants and gold strappy heels; a woman back left has long dark hair and is wearing glasses and a brown jacket over a white shirt; a woman back right has long brown hair and is wearing a blue cardigan sweater over a beige shirt.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Shenee Elzey, (background) Brentaysia Johnson and Kristen Lopez with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
(foreground) Shenee Elzey, (background) Brentaysia Johnson and Kristen Lopez with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections" on Wednesday, August 20, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A woman with long brown hair stands in front of trees wearing a pink turtleneck sweater and silver headband.
2 of 2  — Kara Georgi
Kara Georgi
Provided
A smiling woman with short blonde hair sits at a desk in front of a microphone wearing a gold necklace and green and white patterned dress.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

For parents of children with disabilities, back to school time can be a mix of excitement and anxiety. They may be navigating complex education plans, arranging for specialized transportation, or making sure the right support staff are in place.

For some families, it’s a matter of making sure their child has access to therapies; for others, it’s about fighting for accommodations they’re legally entitled to but don’t always get.

And behind those hurdles is concern for whether their child will feel included, safe, and understood in a new school year. Our guests discuss their experiences and what resources are available.

Our guests:

  • Shenee Elzey, mother of a child who has holoprosencephaly
  • Kara Georgi, family education specialist at Starbridge
  • Brentaysia Johnson, parent of a child with disabilities
  • Kristen Lopez, communications manager at Starbridge and parent of a child with disabilities

Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
