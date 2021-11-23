David Andreatta is the editor of CITY. He joined the WXXI family in 2019 after 11 years with the Democrat and Chronicle, where he was a news columnist and investigative reporter known for covering a range of topics, from the deadly serious to the cheeky.

His coverage has earned national and state honors for depth and beat reporting, and his commentary was consistently recognized as being among the best in the state.

Outside the paragraph factory, David writes and acts in local theatre and coaches youth hockey. He lives in Fairport with his wife, two sons, and two fat cats.