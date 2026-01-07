Matano steps down as bishop of the Rochester Catholic diocese

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has announced the resignation Bishop Salvatore Matano.

Matano, 79, has served as bishop of the diocese since 2013, when he was appointed by then-Pope Francis.

Pope Leo XIV accepted Matano’s resignation Wednesday morning, the diocese said, and he is slated to be replaced by the Rev. John Bonnici.

Bonnici previously served as an auxiliary bishop for New York, a position he was appointed to by Pope Francis in 2022. Originally from New York City, Bonnici will serve as the 10th bishop of the Rochester diocese.

Matano is originally from Providence, Rhode Island. He has served in various high-ranking positions in the Catholic Church across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, including vicar general of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence and coadjutor bishop of Burlington.

Matano also led Rochester’s Catholic church through its greatest scandal. In September, the diocese agreed to a settlement of $246 million with nearly 470 survivors of alleged sexual abuse by clergy in the Rochester Catholic church. That settlement came after six years of litigation.

It was among the largest settlements in New York for victims of alleged abuse by members of the church. In August, insurers representing the Buffalo diocese agreed to pay $272.5 million to settle with more than 800 sex abuse victims. And in fall 2024, the Long Island diocese of Rockville Center settled with more than 530 victims for $323 million.

It's unclear what precipitated Matano’s resignation, though he is four years older than the eligible retirement age of 75 for bishops. The Rochester diocese has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning with Matano and Bonnici.