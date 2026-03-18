RPO's Andreas Delfs and Jeff Tyzik reveal the orchestra's new season
1 of 2 — Mike Cidoni and Andreas Delfs with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Mike Cidoni and Andreas Delfs with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 18, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2
Jeff Tyzik
Provided
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is set to reveal its new season, and “Connections” has the first look.
From iconic masterworks and a new piano festival to Broadway hits and a tribute to a Rochester legend, RPO music director Andreas Delfs and principal pops conductor Jeff Tyzik take us through what to expect.
They also explore the state of classical music and what they see as its role in the current moment.
Our guests:
- Andreas Delfs, music director of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
- Jeff Tyzik, principal pops conductor for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
- Mike Cidoni, public relations and communications manager for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra