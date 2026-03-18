RPO's Andreas Delfs and Jeff Tyzik reveal the orchestra's new season

WXXI News

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is set to reveal its new season, and “Connections” has the first look.

From iconic masterworks and a new piano festival to Broadway hits and a tribute to a Rochester legend, RPO music director Andreas Delfs and principal pops conductor Jeff Tyzik take us through what to expect.

They also explore the state of classical music and what they see as its role in the current moment.

Our guests:

