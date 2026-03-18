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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

RPO's Andreas Delfs and Jeff Tyzik reveal the orchestra's new season

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 18, 2026 at 3:26 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a bald man at left has a grey beard and is wearing a black blazer, black t-shirt, black jeans and black shoes; a man at center has short grey hair and is wearing a grey sweater over a white button-down shirt, black pants and black shoes; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes and is holding a magazine with a blue cover.
1 of 2  — Mike Cidoni and Andreas Delfs with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Mike Cidoni and Andreas Delfs with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 18, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A smiling man wearing a grey suit and glasses, holding a conductor's baton
2 of 2
Jeff Tyzik
Provided
WXXI News

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is set to reveal its new season, and “Connections” has the first look.

From iconic masterworks and a new piano festival to Broadway hits and a tribute to a Rochester legend, RPO music director Andreas Delfs and principal pops conductor Jeff Tyzik take us through what to expect.

They also explore the state of classical music and what they see as its role in the current moment.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams