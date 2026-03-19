John Bonnici to be installed as Rochester's next Catholic bishop. How to watch

The Most Rev. John Bonnici will be installed today as the 10th bishop of the Diocese of Rochester.

A Solemn Mass of Installation is set for 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

A ticket is required for admission. The diocese said that, because of limited seating capacity, it also will not allow media to attend. A livestream is planned by the Catholic Courier and Sacred Heart, on their respective YouTube channels. Follow the hyperlinks or click below to watch during the broadcast.

The Courier’s broadcast begins at 1:15 p.m. with a pre-recorded segment about bishop installations. Sacred Heart’s livestream starts at 1:30 p.m.

The Aquinas Institute of Rochester is hosting a reception after the installation.

Check back after the installation for additional coverage.