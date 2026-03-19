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John Bonnici to be installed as Rochester's next Catholic bishop. How to watch

WXXI News
Published March 19, 2026 at 9:36 AM EDT
The Most Rev. Salvatore R. Matano embraces the Most Reverend John S. Bonnici as he introduces him and announces his resignation as Bishop of Rochester during a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at the Bishop Hickey Conference Center. Bonnici then addressed the gathering.
Max Schulte
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WXXI News
The Most Rev. John S. Bonnici embraces Bishop Salvatore R. Matano as he is introduced as the next bishop of Rochester during a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at the Bishop Hickey Conference Center. Bonnici then addressed the gathering.

The Most Rev. John Bonnici will be installed today as the 10th bishop of the Diocese of Rochester.

A Solemn Mass of Installation is set for 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

A ticket is required for admission. The diocese said that, because of limited seating capacity, it also will not allow media to attend. A livestream is planned by the Catholic Courier and Sacred Heart, on their respective YouTube channels. Follow the hyperlinks or click below to watch during the broadcast.

Clergy listen as the Most Reverend John S. Bonnici speaks at a press conference announcing his appointment as Bishop of Rochester on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at the Bishop Hickey Conference Center. Bishop Matano was present and introduced Bonnici.
WATCH: Installation of The Most Rev. John S. Bonnici

The Courier’s broadcast begins at 1:15 p.m. with a pre-recorded segment about bishop installations. Sacred Heart’s livestream starts at 1:30 p.m.

The Aquinas Institute of Rochester is hosting a reception after the installation.

Check back after the installation for additional coverage.

The Most Reverend Salvatore R. Matano embraces the Most Reverend John S. Bonnici as he introduces him and announces his resignation as Bishop of Rochester during a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at the Bishop Hickey Conference Center. Bonnici then addressed the gathering.
Local News
John Bonnici becomes bishop of the Rochester Catholic diocese, as Matano steps down
Gino Fanelli
He is slated to be replaced by the Most Rev. John Bonnici, who previously served as an auxiliary bishop for New York. The switch comes in the wake of a massive sexual abuse scandal, and a $246 million settlement.

Local News