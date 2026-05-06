© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

A contentious debate about two old school buildings

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 6, 2026 at 1:07 AM EDT
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News

12:00: A contentious debate about two old school buildings

1:00: CITY Magazine brings you 'every festival under the sun...in Rochester'

The city of Rochester has to decide what to do with two vacant school buildings. One proposal involves selling them to local charter schools. But that proposal appears to be one vote short on city council. We examine an issue that has become, at times, contentious. In studio:

  • Michael Patterson, member of Rochester City Council
  • Paul Miller, Ed.D., chief academic officer for EDceptional
  • Sheri Webber, Ed.D., principal of Young Women’s College Prep Charter School of Rochester
  • Deniz Yaman, founding principal of RocSci High School

Then in our second hour, Rochester is often touted as a "festival city," and in this month's conversation with the team at CITY Magazine, we bring you the "Festival Guide." From music, to food, to arts and culture, there's no shortage of festivals to frequent this season. We also bring you an inside look at a Rochester staple — Zwiegle's — and an exclusive interview with CITY's advice columnist. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
  • Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
  • Julie Camardo, CEO and 5th generation family member of Zweigle's
  • Jason Barber, site manager for the International Plaza
  • Vanessa J. Cheeks, writer and journalist 

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.