12:00: A contentious debate about two old school buildings

1:00: CITY Magazine brings you 'every festival under the sun...in Rochester'

The city of Rochester has to decide what to do with two vacant school buildings. One proposal involves selling them to local charter schools. But that proposal appears to be one vote short on city council. We examine an issue that has become, at times, contentious. In studio:



Michael Patterson, member of Rochester City Council

Paul Miller, Ed.D., chief academic officer for EDceptional

Sheri Webber, Ed.D., principal of Young Women’s College Prep Charter School of Rochester

Deniz Yaman, founding principal of RocSci High School



Then in our second hour, Rochester is often touted as a "festival city," and in this month's conversation with the team at CITY Magazine, we bring you the "Festival Guide." From music, to food, to arts and culture, there's no shortage of festivals to frequent this season. We also bring you an inside look at a Rochester staple — Zwiegle's — and an exclusive interview with CITY's advice columnist. Our guests:



Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine

Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine

Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine

Julie Camardo, CEO and 5th generation family member of Zweigle's

Jason Barber, site manager for the International Plaza

Vanessa J. Cheeks, writer and journalist



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.