© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Is suing social media about to become more common?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 5, 2026 at 9:06 AM EDT
This stock photo shows children using their smartphones.
LP/WESTOCK
/
Adobe Stock

12:00: Is suing social media about to become more common?

1:00: Why so many Black mothers aren't getting the care they need

Social media giants Meta and YouTube were recently found liable for a young woman's childhood addiction to their platforms. Jurors in the landmark case determined that the companies deliberately create addictive programs that harm kids. Is this a turning point in how the law sees social media and its effects on users? Our guest is an attorney who specializes in the intersection of social media and the law. He discusses the implications of the case. Our guest:

  • Scott L. Malouf, attorney

Then in our second hour, 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable, but as the CDC reports, hundreds of American women die each year while giving birth or in the year after giving birth. Thousands of additional mothers experience short- or long-term health challenges. Certain factors prevent many women from receiving the care they need, leading to disparities along racial lines. So what can be done to mitigate adverse conditions and prevent unnecessary deaths? We explore this question with our guests, who explain the barriers to care; how doulas, midwives, and obstetricians can work together to achieve better outcomes; and we hear one local mother's powerful story. Our guests:

  • Elizabeth Bostock, M.D., Ph.D., obstetrician/gynecologist with Rochester Regional Health and women's health advocate
  • Phyllis Sharp, certified doula and owner of Royalty Birth Services
  • Candice Williams, mother of three and client of Royalty Birth Services 

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.