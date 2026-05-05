12:00: Is suing social media about to become more common?

1:00: Why so many Black mothers aren't getting the care they need

Social media giants Meta and YouTube were recently found liable for a young woman's childhood addiction to their platforms. Jurors in the landmark case determined that the companies deliberately create addictive programs that harm kids. Is this a turning point in how the law sees social media and its effects on users? Our guest is an attorney who specializes in the intersection of social media and the law. He discusses the implications of the case. Our guest:



Scott L. Malouf, attorney

Then in our second hour, 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable, but as the CDC reports, hundreds of American women die each year while giving birth or in the year after giving birth. Thousands of additional mothers experience short- or long-term health challenges. Certain factors prevent many women from receiving the care they need, leading to disparities along racial lines. So what can be done to mitigate adverse conditions and prevent unnecessary deaths? We explore this question with our guests, who explain the barriers to care; how doulas, midwives, and obstetricians can work together to achieve better outcomes; and we hear one local mother's powerful story. Our guests:



Elizabeth Bostock, M.D., Ph.D., obstetrician/gynecologist with Rochester Regional Health and women's health advocate

Phyllis Sharp, certified doula and owner of Royalty Birth Services

Candice Williams, mother of three and client of Royalty Birth Services

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.