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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

'Listen to Your Mother' returns with stories of love, loss, and lessons

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 4, 2026 at 6:25 PM EDT
Eight smiling people stand next to each other in a radio talk studio. A print of the Rochester skyline in the evening is behind them. From left to right: a woman with long dark hair, wearing a white headband, a green top, a blue and gray shawl, and jeans; a woman with black curly hair, wearing a black top under a pink blazer, and jeans; a woman with her black hair tied back, wearing a black top under a pink blazers, jeans, and a bracelet; a woman with her dark hair tied back, wearing a brown top; a woman with short gray hair, wearing glasses, and a black top under a white blazer; a bald man with a gray beard and mustache, wearing glasses, a gray button-down shirt, jeans, and brown shoes; a woman with long brown hair, wearing a black top under a white sweater, green pants, and black sandals; a man with very short dark hair, wearing glasses, a dark blue button-down shirt, jeans, and brown shoes
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(from left to right) Leah McGuire, Erin Waller, Fonda Abdoch, Amanda Kernahan, Emily Benson, Kyle Semmel, and Meagan Zdepwith host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 4, 2026
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
Four people sit at a table filled with water, flowers, candy, and papers. From left to right: a woman with short brown hair, wearing glasses and a floral top; a woman with long brown hair, wearing glasses and a blue pullover; a woman with her black hair pulled into a bun, wearing a leopard print headband, and a black t-shirt under a black and green paid shirt; a man with short gray hair, wearing a gray t-shirt
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"Listen to Your Mother" table read
Renee Veniskey / Flower City Writers Collective
A smiling woman with long, curly black hair, wearing a knitted white sweater with flowers
3 of 4  — Table Read - Leah.jpg
"Listen to Your Mother" table read
Renee Veniskey / Flower City Writers Collective
Three smiling people sit at a table filled with water, flowers, candy, and papers. From left to right: a woman with her black hair tied in a bun, wearing a leopard print headband, a pink watch, and a black shirt under a black and green plaid shirt; a man with short gray hair, wearing a gray t-shirt; a woman with shoulder-length brown hair, wearing a white top
4 of 4  — Table Read - Fonda David and Mary.jpg
"Listen to Your Mother" table read
Renee Veniskey / Flower City Writers Collective
WXXI News

An annual event is back, and it calls on all of us to consider our mothers: biological mothers; adoptive mothers; mother figures; and more.

“Listen to Your Mother” is a nationwide storytelling production that shines a light on the influence of maternal figures. The local performance is set for May 9.

We preview the event with our guests, and we invite you to share your own stories.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams