'Listen to Your Mother' returns with stories of love, loss, and lessons
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(from left to right) Leah McGuire, Erin Waller, Fonda Abdoch, Amanda Kernahan, Emily Benson, Kyle Semmel, and Meagan Zdepwith host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 4, 2026
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
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"Listen to Your Mother" table read
Renee Veniskey / Flower City Writers Collective
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"Listen to Your Mother" table read
Renee Veniskey / Flower City Writers Collective
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"Listen to Your Mother" table read
Renee Veniskey / Flower City Writers Collective
An annual event is back, and it calls on all of us to consider our mothers: biological mothers; adoptive mothers; mother figures; and more.
“Listen to Your Mother” is a nationwide storytelling production that shines a light on the influence of maternal figures. The local performance is set for May 9.
We preview the event with our guests, and we invite you to share your own stories.
In studio:
- Erin Waller, executive producer of "Listen to Your Mother"
- Fonda Abdoch, author and cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"
- Emily Benson, cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"
- Amanda Kernahan, cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"
- Leah McGuire, cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"
- Kyle Semmel, author and cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"
- Meagan Zdep, cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"