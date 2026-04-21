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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

‘Connections on the Road:’ Why so many Black mothers aren’t getting the care they need

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:54 PM EDT
Four people stand behind a table covered in microphones, headphones and a bright blue tablecloth with white and yellow letters: a woman far left has shoulder-length grey hair and is wearing a grey blazer and black shirt; a woman near left has short dark hair and is wearing a black blazer, red shirt and black pants; a woman near right has very short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a blue denim dress; a man at far right has very short dark hair and is wearing a grey plaid blazer over a navy button-down shirt.
David Griffin
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WXXI News
Elizabeth Bostock, Candice Williams and Phyllis Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 21, 2026
WXXI News

80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable, but as the CDC reports, hundreds of American women die each year while giving birth or in the year after giving birth. Thousands of additional mothers experience short- or long-term health challenges.

Certain factors prevent many women from receiving the care they need, leading to disparities along racial lines. So what can be done to mitigate adverse conditions and prevent unnecessary deaths?

We explore this question from Common Ground Health in Rochester as part of this special "on the road" edition of "Connections."

Our guests explain the barriers to care; how doulas, midwives, and obstetricians can work together to achieve better outcomes; and we hear one local mother's powerful story.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams