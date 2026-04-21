‘Connections on the Road:’ Why so many Black mothers aren’t getting the care they need

WXXI News

80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable, but as the CDC reports, hundreds of American women die each year while giving birth or in the year after giving birth. Thousands of additional mothers experience short- or long-term health challenges.

Certain factors prevent many women from receiving the care they need, leading to disparities along racial lines. So what can be done to mitigate adverse conditions and prevent unnecessary deaths?

We explore this question from Common Ground Health in Rochester as part of this special "on the road" edition of "Connections."

Our guests explain the barriers to care; how doulas, midwives, and obstetricians can work together to achieve better outcomes; and we hear one local mother's powerful story.

Our guests:

