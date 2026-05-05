Roberts Wesleyan announces new president

Roberts Wesleyan University has a new president.

Provided photo / Roberts Wesleyan University Nicholas J. Willis, incoming president of Roberts Wesleyan University

Nicholas J. Willis’ first day on the job will be July 1, the school announced Tuesday.

Willis is a partner at TG Three, a consulting firm that advises Christian colleges and universities on enrollment strategy, financial sustainability, and other matters. He has been with TG Three for nearly six years and previously worked as a math professor at George Fox University and Whitworth University on the West Coast.

His selection comes after a nationwide search to replace Rupert A. Hayles Jr., who had led the school since June 2023 until he stepped down at the beginning of the year.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the next president of Roberts Wesleyan University and Northeastern Seminary,” Willis said in a news release announcing his appointment. “I look forward to continuing the momentum and progress of recent months. ... I am eager to listen, learn, and build alongside this community in the days ahead.”

Willis will oversee a university of roughly 1,750 students enrolled in more than 100 undergraduate, graduate, profession, adult-degree completion and seminary programs. Northeastern Seminary is located on campus.

Willis received his Ph.D. in philosophy from Texas Tech University in 2005.