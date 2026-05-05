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Rochester Bike Week set to begin

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published May 5, 2026 at 10:50 AM EDT
Reconnect Rochester is leading a series of bike rides this summer where they'll show people how to navigate the city by bicycle. The first ride went from Maplewood Park to High Falls along the Genesee River.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
This file photo shows a bike ride led by Reconnect Rochester that went from Maplewood Park to High Falls along the Genesee River.

Check your tires, lube up your chains, and strap on your helmets: Rochester Bike Week starts Friday.

The pedestrian, cyclist, and transit advocacy group Reconnect Rochester holds the event each year to celebrate bicycling in Monroe County. The organization and many local cycling advocates see it as an opportunity to showcase the Rochester area's cycling community and to encourage people to try cycling instead of driving for short trips.

Bike Week's official kickoff is the 10-mile Light Up the Night Ride, which begins at 7:15 p.m. Friday at the city's Genesee Valley Park Sports Complex, 131 Elmwood Ave. Participants are encouraged to deck their bikes out with glow sticks, bike lights, or other forms of lighting.

There are additional events and rides scheduled for every day through May 17, when Bike Week ends with a 2 p.m. Queer History Tour led by the Rochester Rainbow Riders. The 13-mile ride starts at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave.

A schedule of events and other information is available on Reconnect Rochester's website.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule