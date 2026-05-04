© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New York housing advocates want tenant protections for renters

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published May 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
The New York State Capitol in Albany is seen on March 23, 2026.
Sajina Shrestha
/
WAMC News
The New York State Capitol in Albany is seen on March 23, 2026.

Housing advocates want New York state to expand its law ensuring tenant protections to renters.

Rachel Reilly, of the Hinckle United Tenants Union, has been renting her whole adult life. The Albany resident said that while her wages have increased steadily over the years, the cost of her rent has outpaced the growth of her income.

"I don't know when my wages is going to be going up next," she said. "So, you know, rent is ultimately taking up more and more of my income, and I need that income. I need that income for the rising cost of living, and I also need it for savings in my future."

Reilly is among advocates pushing the state Legislature to pass the Rent Emergency Stabilization Act.

As part of an effort to expand rent regulation to more upstate communities, the bill would allow localities to consider new factors such as local eviction rates, demand on homeless shelters, and other circumstances before declaring a housing emergency under the state's Emergency Tenant Protection Act.
New York Public News Network
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha