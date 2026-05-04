12:00: The king comes to the United States

1:00: 'Listen to Your Mother' returns with stories of love, loss, and lessons

A popular protest slogan against President Trump is “no kings.” Last week, King Charles visited the U.S. and was feted at a lavish state dinner. Later, the White House social accounts shared a picture of Trump and Charles with the caption, “Two kings.” So how should we put this visit in context? Does the monarchy still matter? In studio:



Colin Coffey, dual U.S./U.K. citizen and local business owner

An annual event is back, and it calls on all of us to consider our mothers: biological mothers; adoptive mothers; mother figures; and more. “Listen to Your Mother” is a nationwide storytelling production that shines a light on the influence of maternal figures. The local performance is set for May 9. We preview the event with our guests, and we invite you to share your own stories. In studio:



Erin Waller, executive producer of "Listen to Your Mother"

Fonda Abdoch, author and cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"

Emily Benson, cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"

Amanda Kernahan, cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"

Leah McGuire, cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"

Kyle Semmel, author and cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"

Meagan Zdep, cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.