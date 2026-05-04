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Connections

The king comes to the United States

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 4, 2026 at 9:47 AM EDT
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12:00: The king comes to the United States

1:00: 'Listen to Your Mother' returns with stories of love, loss, and lessons

A popular protest slogan against President Trump is “no kings.” Last week, King Charles visited the U.S. and was feted at a lavish state dinner. Later, the White House social accounts shared a picture of Trump and Charles with the caption, “Two kings.” So how should we put this visit in context? Does the monarchy still matter? In studio:

  • Colin Coffey, dual U.S./U.K. citizen and local business owner

An annual event is back, and it calls on all of us to consider our mothers: biological mothers; adoptive mothers; mother figures; and more. “Listen to Your Mother” is a nationwide storytelling production that shines a light on the influence of maternal figures. The local performance is set for May 9. We preview the event with our guests, and we invite you to share your own stories. In studio:

  • Erin Waller, executive producer of "Listen to Your Mother"
  • Fonda Abdoch, author and cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"
  • Emily Benson, cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"
  • Amanda Kernahan, cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"
  • Leah McGuire, cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"
  • Kyle Semmel, author and cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"
  • Meagan Zdep, cast member of "Listen to Your Mother"

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.