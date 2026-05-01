250 years later, is judicial independence crumbling?
A group of retired judges is emphasizing the importance of judicial independence as America approaches its 250th birthday.
They say that criticism of judges is nothing new, but true judicial independence must be protected. They discuss how to do that.
In studio:
- Hon. John Ark, retired New York State Supreme Court justice
- Hon. Richard A. Dollinger, retired New York Court of Claims judge
- Hon. Patricia D. Marks, retired Monroe County Court judge
- Hon. Joseph Valentino, retired New York State Supreme Court justice