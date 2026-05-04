Former Al Sigl CEO selected to receive the Rochester Rotary Award

John Schlia Photography / Image provided Dan Meyers

The Rochester Rotary has selected Dan Meyers, former president and CEO of the Al Sigl Community of Agencies as this year's recipient of the Rochester Rotary Award.

It's an honor that Sigl himself once received.

The organization said Meyers was selected for his more than 50 years of community service and philanthropic support. In addition to his work for Al Sigl, he's served on the boards of several nonprofits, colleges, cultural institutions, and the executive committee of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester.

Meyers will be the 87th recipient of the award, which Rochester Rotary describes as "the oldest and most prestigious civic award in Rochester."

Meyers was nominated by current Al Sigl President Tom O’Connor.

"Dan's lifelong commitment to service, his visionary nonprofit leadership, and his deeply personal philanthropy embodies Rotary's highest ideal of Service Above Self," O'Connor stated in the nomination. "For decades, he has strengthened organizations, inspired collaboration, and connected people and resources in ways that have transformed lives across our region and beyond.”

Rochester Rotary plans to present the award to Meyers during a reception on June 10 at the George Eastman Museum.