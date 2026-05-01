Pont de Rennes to close for the month

The Pont de Rennes in the High Falls District will be closed starting Monday and is expected to reopen at the end of the month.

During that time, crews will be working to replace the coating on the bridge's deck.

The city of Rochester overhauled the pedestrian and cyclist bridge between May 2023 and December 2024. But by the spring, the coating on the deck started chipping. The contractor is replacing the coating at no cost to the city.

The faulty coating was just one of the project's snags. Planned structural repairs were more involved than anticipated, which delayed the bridge's reopening.

Additionally, the project was expected to cost $14.6 million, but the final price tag was $18.7 million.