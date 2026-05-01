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Pont de Rennes to close for the month

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published May 1, 2026 at 2:49 PM EDT
An example of the chipped coating on the Pont de Rennes
Jeremy Moule
/
WXXI News
An example of the chipped coating on the Pont de Rennes

The Pont de Rennes in the High Falls District will be closed starting Monday and is expected to reopen at the end of the month.

During that time, crews will be working to replace the coating on the bridge's deck.

The city of Rochester overhauled the pedestrian and cyclist bridge between May 2023 and December 2024. But by the spring, the coating on the deck started chipping. The contractor is replacing the coating at no cost to the city.

The faulty coating was just one of the project's snags. Planned structural repairs were more involved than anticipated, which delayed the bridge's reopening.

Additionally, the project was expected to cost $14.6 million, but the final price tag was $18.7 million.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule