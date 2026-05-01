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Connections

250 years later, is judicial independence crumbling?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 1, 2026 at 8:43 AM EDT
focus on hammer, group of files on judge table covered with dust - concept of pending old cases or work at judicial court
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12:00: 250 years later, is judicial independence crumbling?

1:00: Preparing for a 'heavy' tick season; treating 'chemo brain;' Garth Fagan Dance celebrates 55 years

A group of retired judges is emphasizing the importance of judicial independence as America approaches its 250th birthday. They say that criticism of judges is nothing new, but true judicial independence must be protected. They discuss how to do that. In studio:

  • Hon. John Ark, retired New York State Supreme Court justice
  • Hon. Patricia D. Marks, retired Monroe County Court judge
  • Hon. Joseph Valentino, retired New York State Supreme Court justice 

Then in our second hour, it’s our weekly news roundup. First, experts say this year's tick season is expected to be "early and heavy." That's according to reporting from our New York Public News Network colleague Catherine Wheeler of North Country Public Radio. We discuss what scientists are already seeing with tick activity, and we talk to a local clinician about how to protect ourselves from tick-borne diseases. Then, new research shows there are ways to mitigate a condition often referred to as "chemo brain." WXXI's Racquel Stephen explains the latest with treating this particular type of brain fog. We end the week with Garth Fagan Dance. The internationally acclaimed company turns 55 this year, and there's much to celebrate. But as our guest will tell us, there's still much work to be done. The company — like many other arts organizations — is navigating the effects of the federal government's DEI policies. We discuss how Garth Fagan Dance is addressing challenges, honoring its history, and setting its sights on the future — all while creating new art. Our guests:

  • Catherine Wheeler, St. Lawrence Valley reporter for North Country Public Radio
  • Sarah Collins-McGowan, M.D., pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital at UR Medicine
  • Racquel Stephen, health, equity, and community reporter and producer for WXXI News
  • Natalie Rogers-Cropper, executive director of Garth Fagan Dance

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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