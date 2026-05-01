12:00: 250 years later, is judicial independence crumbling?

1:00: Preparing for a 'heavy' tick season; treating 'chemo brain;' Garth Fagan Dance celebrates 55 years

A group of retired judges is emphasizing the importance of judicial independence as America approaches its 250th birthday. They say that criticism of judges is nothing new, but true judicial independence must be protected. They discuss how to do that. In studio:



Hon. John Ark, retired New York State Supreme Court justice

Hon. Patricia D. Marks, retired Monroe County Court judge

Hon. Joseph Valentino, retired New York State Supreme Court justice

Then in our second hour, it’s our weekly news roundup. First, experts say this year's tick season is expected to be "early and heavy." That's according to reporting from our New York Public News Network colleague Catherine Wheeler of North Country Public Radio. We discuss what scientists are already seeing with tick activity, and we talk to a local clinician about how to protect ourselves from tick-borne diseases. Then, new research shows there are ways to mitigate a condition often referred to as "chemo brain." WXXI's Racquel Stephen explains the latest with treating this particular type of brain fog. We end the week with Garth Fagan Dance. The internationally acclaimed company turns 55 this year, and there's much to celebrate. But as our guest will tell us, there's still much work to be done. The company — like many other arts organizations — is navigating the effects of the federal government's DEI policies. We discuss how Garth Fagan Dance is addressing challenges, honoring its history, and setting its sights on the future — all while creating new art. Our guests:



Catherine Wheeler, St. Lawrence Valley reporter for North Country Public Radio

Sarah Collins-McGowan, M.D., pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital at UR Medicine

Racquel Stephen, health, equity, and community reporter and producer for WXXI News

Natalie Rogers-Cropper, executive director of Garth Fagan Dance

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.