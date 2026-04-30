State police investigating death of Wayne County woman in their custody

The New York State Police are investigating the death of a Wayne County woman who became unresponsive and died while in the custody of troopers.

Troopers arrested 37-year-old Marchelle Sharkey Wednesday and charged her with endangering the welfare of a child after responding to a home in Walworth. Child Protective Services alleged that multiple children were left unattended at the home for an extended period of time without adequate adult supervision or sufficient food, according to a State Police news release. Child Protective Services staff stayed on the scene to coordinate care for the children.

As troopers arrived with Sharkey at the Wayne County Jail for arraignment, she became unresponsive in the patrol vehicle.

It wasn't immediately clear why Sharkey became unresponsive.

Troopers provided emergency medical care to Sharkey and transported her to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sharkey's body was taken to the Monroe County medical examiner's office, which will perform an autopsy.