County opioid money will keep substance use clinic open

Monroe County is stepping in to make sure that the local area’s only around-the-clock, open-access clinic for substance use treatment and support services remains open.

The county is directing $4.5 million it received through state opioid settlements to Delphi Rise's Open Access Clinic on Hinchey Road in Gates. The money will allow the clinic to continue operating for the next five years, according to a news release.

“The Open Access Clinic exists for one reason: When someone is ready for help with addiction, they should not have to wait. Monroe County’s continued investment ensures that every person who walks through our doors is met with immediate support, dignity, and a real opportunity to move forward,” Jen Cathy, Delphi Rise's president and CEO, said in a statement.

The Open Access Clinic provides no-cost, walk-in access to services including same-day substance use evaluations and rapid connection to outpatient treatment, detox and recovery. It also has staff with lived experience in recovery.

Delphi Rise unexpectedly lost the federal funding that supported the clinic. That happened in early 2025, and at the time the county provided emergency funding to keep the clinic open. The new investment will allow the clinic to keep operating while Delphi Rise explores "long-term sustainability strategies in a rapidly shifting funding landscape," the release stated.

"This investment ensures that individuals in our community seeking help in moments of crisis continue to have immediate access to care,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement. “Delphi Rise’s Open Access Clinic saves lives, and Monroe County is committed to ensuring those doors remain open."