© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

What's new and what's next at the YMCA of Greater Rochester?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 29, 2026 at 6:57 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has shoulder-length brown hair and is wearing a multi-colored blouse; a man at center has short black hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt under a blue suit coat; a man at left has very short dark hair and is wearing a blue hoodie with white text that reads "WXXI," jeans, and hiking shoes
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Pam Cowan and Ernie Lamour with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 29, 2026
WXXI News

We sit down with the leaders of the YMCA of Greater Rochester.

It has been nearly two years since we last spoke with President and CEO Ernie Lamour and Chief Experience Officer Pam Cowan. Since then, the nonprofit has enacted a new strategic plan that emphasizes community partnerships. From a food pantry and clothing closet, to DMV and tax prep services, to a nationwide basketball tournament, our guests explain the Y's role in meeting the needs of the rural, urban, and suburban areas it serves.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack