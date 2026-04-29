What's new and what's next at the YMCA of Greater Rochester?

WXXI News

We sit down with the leaders of the YMCA of Greater Rochester.

It has been nearly two years since we last spoke with President and CEO Ernie Lamour and Chief Experience Officer Pam Cowan. Since then, the nonprofit has enacted a new strategic plan that emphasizes community partnerships. From a food pantry and clothing closet, to DMV and tax prep services, to a nationwide basketball tournament, our guests explain the Y's role in meeting the needs of the rural, urban, and suburban areas it serves.

In studio:

