YMCA of Greater Rochester CEO Ernest Lamour
We sit down with the president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester, Ernest Lamour.
Lamour took over the local Y's top position in January 2023 after leading YMCAs in New Jersey and Connecticut. He talks with us about his vision for the nonprofit, as well as its reach and impact in the Greater Rochester area.
Our guests:
- Ernest Lamour, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester
- Pam Cowan, chief experience officer of the YMCA of Greater Rochester