Connections
YMCA of Greater Rochester CEO Ernest Lamour

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 17, 2024 at 2:23 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A woman at left has shoulder-length wavy brown hair and is wearing a blue blazer; a man at center has short black hair and is wearing a light blue button-down shirt, a grey blazer, and a pink pocket square; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue polo shirt with an orange stripe and logo
Pam Cowan and Ernest Lamour on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 17, 2024

We sit down with the president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester, Ernest Lamour.

Lamour took over the local Y's top position in January 2023 after leading YMCAs in New Jersey and Connecticut. He talks with us about his vision for the nonprofit, as well as its reach and impact in the Greater Rochester area.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
