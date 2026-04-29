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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Spring planting questions? We have the answers.

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 29, 2026 at 7:30 PM EDT
A smiling woman with long blonde hair, wearing a straw hat, black neck wrap, and brown shirt. She is holding a gourd, a pumpkin, and ears of corn.
Provided
Petra Page-Mann
WXXI News

Spring has (sort of) sprung!

Fluctuating temperatures and unseasonably cold and wet weather have created challenges for people making plans for their lawns and gardens. As we head into the heart of planting season, our guests help us understand everything we need to know to help our flowers and plants survive and thrive.

Our guests:

  • Petra Page-Mann, co-founder, friend, and neighbor of Fruition Seeds
  • Evan Hoyt, grower, amateur seed grower, and researcher at the University of Vermont

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack