Spring planting questions? We have the answers.
Spring has (sort of) sprung!
Fluctuating temperatures and unseasonably cold and wet weather have created challenges for people making plans for their lawns and gardens. As we head into the heart of planting season, our guests help us understand everything we need to know to help our flowers and plants survive and thrive.
Our guests:
- Petra Page-Mann, co-founder, friend, and neighbor of Fruition Seeds
- Evan Hoyt, grower, amateur seed grower, and researcher at the University of Vermont