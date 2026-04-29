Annual kite event returns Sunday

An annual event that celebrates kite flying is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ontario Beach Park.

The annual Kite Flite event brings people of all ages and skills together. There will be free kite-making workshops for children, and open kite flying for the public. The event also includes performances and demonstrations by expert kite flyers from Rochester and the Great Lakes Kitefliers Society.

There will also be children's activities and performances at 12:30 and 2 p.m. by Roc City Circus acrobats.

Kite Flite is organized by the Ontario Beach Park Program Committee. More details are available on the group's site.