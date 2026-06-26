Two dead after three-car crash on the Inner Loop

New York State Police have released more details on Friday morning's fatal crash on the Inner Loop that resulted from a driver traveling in the wrong direction.

Troopers said that around 1:26 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was driving a 2024 Honda CR-V westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Inner Loop near Joseph Avenue when her vehicle collided head-on with a 2012 Ford Fusion. The Fusion then careened into the path of a 2012 Jeep Liberty and struck it.

The two 21-year-old men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver of the Jeep was evaluated at the scene and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda became unresponsive at the scene and was taken to Strong, where she is in critical condition, troopers said

Troopers are continuing their investigation.