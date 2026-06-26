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Two dead after three-car crash on the Inner Loop

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published June 26, 2026 at 3:06 PM EDT
Klaus Radetzki
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Adobe Stock

New York State Police have released more details on Friday morning's fatal crash on the Inner Loop that resulted from a driver traveling in the wrong direction.

Troopers said that around 1:26 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was driving a 2024 Honda CR-V westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Inner Loop near Joseph Avenue when her vehicle collided head-on with a 2012 Ford Fusion. The Fusion then careened into the path of a 2012 Jeep Liberty and struck it.

The two 21-year-old men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver of the Jeep was evaluated at the scene and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda became unresponsive at the scene and was taken to Strong, where she is in critical condition, troopers said

Troopers are continuing their investigation.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule