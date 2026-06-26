Former historical society leader pleads guilty to stealing from it

The former president of a town historical society in Orleans County who was accused of stealing money from the organization has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge.

Melissa Ierlan, 59, of Holley was the former leader of the Clarendon Historical Society, which receives funding from the town of Clarendon, according to a news release from State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office. She pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny and will pay $62,000 in restitution — roughly equal to the amount she stole.

An investigation by the comptroller's office and New York State Police found that between 2020 and 2025, Ierlan had "unchecked control" of the historical society's account.

The comptroller's office said that in one instance, she fraudulently reimbursed herself for a fiberglass ox statue that she purchased as part of Oxen of Orleans, a public art project that celebrated the county's 2025 bicentennial.

Ierlan is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 26.