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Deadly crash shuts down Inner Loop near St. Paul Street overpass

WXXI News | By Mikhaela Singleton
Published June 26, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Klaus Radetzki
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Adobe Stock

A tragic and deadly accident ground the Inner Loop to a halt early Friday morning. The New York State Police Troop E confirms two people died in the crash that happened on the eastbound side near the St. Paul Street overpass.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash that was initially reported at 1:50 AM. The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene assisting with the investigation. Rochester Police Department also confirms responding to the scene to assist with traffic.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed until around 6:20 AM. As of 7 AM, only the eastbound lanes in the area remain closed and traffic is being rerouted onto St. Paul Street.
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Mikhaela Singleton
Mikhaela Singleton is Morning Edition host and a multimedia journalist for WXXI News. She has spent more than a decade in media, previously working in television as the morning show host at WROC and reporting for multiple communities around the nation.
See stories by Mikhaela Singleton