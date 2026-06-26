Deadly crash shuts down Inner Loop near St. Paul Street overpass

A tragic and deadly accident ground the Inner Loop to a halt early Friday morning. The New York State Police Troop E confirms two people died in the crash that happened on the eastbound side near the St. Paul Street overpass.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash that was initially reported at 1:50 AM. The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene assisting with the investigation. Rochester Police Department also confirms responding to the scene to assist with traffic.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed until around 6:20 AM. As of 7 AM, only the eastbound lanes in the area remain closed and traffic is being rerouted onto St. Paul Street.