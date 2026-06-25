David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Before they become butterflies or moths, caterpillars play a critical role in supporting biodiversity within our ecosystem. These creatures are a food source for birds and other insects; they support pollination; and their waste nourishes the soil.

The importance of caterpillars is captured in Jeff McKay’s documentary film, “The Extraordinary Caterpillar.” The Broccolo B-Friendly Farm and Gardens in Fairport will be hosting a special screening June 29.

Guest host Racquel Stephen discusses the film with a panel of enthusiasts and explores the hidden world of these small herbivores.

Our guests: