'The Extraordinary Caterpillar'
1 of 2 — Laurie Broccolo and Kevin Farrell with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
Laurie Broccolo and Kevin Farrell with guest host Racquel Stephen on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 25, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Kyra Stevenson
Kyra Stevenson
Provided
Before they become butterflies or moths, caterpillars play a critical role in supporting biodiversity within our ecosystem. These creatures are a food source for birds and other insects; they support pollination; and their waste nourishes the soil.
The importance of caterpillars is captured in Jeff McKay’s documentary film, “The Extraordinary Caterpillar.” The Broccolo B-Friendly Farm and Gardens in Fairport will be hosting a special screening June 29.
Guest host Racquel Stephen discusses the film with a panel of enthusiasts and explores the hidden world of these small herbivores.
Our guests:
- Laurie Broccolo, owner of B-Friendly Farm and Gardens at Broccolo
- Kevin Farrell, senior director of conservation for Genesee Land Trust
- Kyra Stephenson, founder of Nature Mind Solutions, nature-based learning coach for the Rochester City School District, and soon-to-be director of Helmer Nature Center with the West Irondequoit School District