Movies in the Parks series begins Friday
Monroe County's annual Movies in the Parks series is back, and the first of six free screenings is Friday night.
"Captain America: Winter Soldier" will be shown at Ontario Beach Park. All screenings start at dusk, and for the ones happening at ESL Ballpark, gates open at 7 p.m. Additional information is available at monroecounty.gov/parks-movies.
The rest of the screenings are:
- "Rocky" on Thursday, July 16, at ESL Ballpark
- "Zootopia 2" on Friday, July 24, at Seneca Park Zoo
- "Frozen" on Friday, Aug. 14, at Highland Park
- "Miracle" on Thursday, Aug. 20, at ESL Ballpark
- "Cars" on Friday, Aug. 28, at Seneca Park Zoo