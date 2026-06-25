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Movies in the Parks series begins Friday

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published June 25, 2026 at 3:34 PM EDT

Monroe County's annual Movies in the Parks series is back, and the first of six free screenings is Friday night.

"Captain America: Winter Soldier" will be shown at Ontario Beach Park. All screenings start at dusk, and for the ones happening at ESL Ballpark, gates open at 7 p.m. Additional information is available at monroecounty.gov/parks-movies.

The rest of the screenings are:

  • "Rocky" on Thursday, July 16, at ESL Ballpark
  • "Zootopia 2" on Friday, July 24, at Seneca Park Zoo
  • "Frozen" on Friday, Aug. 14, at Highland Park
  • "Miracle" on Thursday, Aug. 20, at ESL Ballpark
  • "Cars" on Friday, Aug. 28, at Seneca Park Zoo
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule