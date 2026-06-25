Rochester Public Market holding World Cup watch parties

The U.S. takes on Turkey at 10 p.m. Thursday in a World Cup group stage match and if you're looking for a place to watch it, there will be a party at Rochester's Public Market.

The event is from 6 p.m. to midnight. The match will be among those shown live on two large screens in an area with communal seating and tables.

Another watch party is scheduled for the same hours on Friday.

Several businesses in the Public Market will be participating in the watch parties