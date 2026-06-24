Reclaiming the 'hood'

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

This year marks the second season for the Hood 2 Hood Basketball Tournament. Every Sunday for the duration of the summer, neighborhood teams will meet at Gateway Park on Mt. Hope Avenue to compete for a trophy—and bragging rights.

Organizers say the tournament is about bringing men together, from all sides of town, who might not usually get along. They say the tournament fosters peace, unity and brotherhood.

Racquel Stephen guest hosts "Connections" this hour and will lead a discussion on how initiatives like Hood 2 Hood help reduce violence in the community and what more of a role civilians can play in cutting crime.

In studio: