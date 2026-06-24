12:00: Hood 2 Hood Basketball Tournament

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Astrophysicist Adam Frank on his new book, 'The Little Book of Aliens'

This year marks the second season for the Hood 2 Hood Basketball Tournament. Every Sunday for the duration of the summer, neighborhood teams will meet at Gateway Park on Mt. Hope Avenue to compete for a trophy—and bragging rights. Organizers say the tournament is about bringing men together, from all sides of town, who might not usually get along. They say the tournament fosters peace, unity and brotherhood.

Racquel Stephen guest hosts "Connections" this hour and will lead a discussion on how initiatives like Hood 2 Hood help reduce violence in the community and what more of a role civilians can play in cutting crime. In studio:

Jamie Anderson, co-founder of the Hood2Hood Basketball Tournament

Raheen Gayden, founder of Guns Down Gloves Up

Norman Simmons, community organizer

David Williams, founder of Church In The Wild

Then in our second hour, we continue our special summer series where we bring back some of our most popular and engaging episodes of Connections. This week's "Connections Summer Sessions" theme is astrophysicist Adam Frank. In this special rebroadcast, he says humans are poised to embark upon their most important journey yet. With new tools to explore the universe, Frank writes, “We’ll finally go beyond just yelling our opinions about life in the universe at each other. Instead, we will get what matters most—a true scientific view of if, where, and when extraterrestrial life exists.” Adam Frank explores that subject in his book, “The Little Book of Aliens.” He joins us this hour to discuss it. Our guest:



Adam Frank, Ph.D., author of "The Little Book of Aliens," among others, and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.