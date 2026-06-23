Mills will face Helming for state Senate seat after winning Democratic primary
Incumbent Republican Pam Helming will face Democrat Michael Mills in the general election contest for the state Senate's 54th District seat.
Mills came out on top in a Democratic primary, pulling in 50% of the vote, according to unofficial results. His opponent, Scott Comegys, received 48%.
The 54th District covers Wayne, Ontario and Livingston counties, and the Monroe County towns of Chili, Mendon, Riga, Rush and Wheatland. Helming has represented the district since 2017.