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Mills will face Helming for state Senate seat after winning Democratic primary

WXXI News
Published June 23, 2026 at 11:21 PM EDT

Incumbent Republican Pam Helming will face Democrat Michael Mills in the general election contest for the state Senate's 54th District seat.

Mills came out on top in a Democratic primary, pulling in 50% of the vote, according to unofficial results. His opponent, Scott Comegys, received 48%.

The 54th District covers Wayne, Ontario and Livingston counties, and the Monroe County towns of Chili, Mendon, Riga, Rush and Wheatland. Helming has represented the district since 2017.
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