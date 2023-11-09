© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Astrophysicist Adam Frank on his new book, "The Little Book of Aliens"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 9, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST
Adam Frank on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Adam Frank on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Astrophysicist Adam Frank says humans are poised to embark upon their most important journey yet.

With new tools to explore the universe, Frank writes, “we’ll finally go beyond just yelling our opinions about life in the universe at each other. Instead, we will get what matters most—a true scientific view of if, where, and when extraterrestrial life exists.”

Frank explores that subject in his new book, “The Little Book of Aliens.” He joins us this hour to discuss it. Our guest:

  • Adam Frank, author of “The Little Book of Aliens,” among others; and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
