Paraprofessionals at Rochester schools call for higher wages

Roshanda Streeter has been a paraprofessional in the Rochester City School District for almost 20 years. During a recent school board meeting she told commissioners she has to rely on food stamps, Section 8 housing assistance, and Medicaid to get by.

She's among the union members with the Rochester Association of Paraprofessionals at the Rochester City School District who are calling for higher wages.

“There's no reason I should, or any of our other paras should, be working any job for 20 years and still have to depend on the government to help us survive. Make it make sense,” Streeter said.

“I don't know what it'll take for you all to see that a happy staff that gets paid right gets better results. Please pay us what we deserve to get us off welfare,” she added. “One job should be enough.”

Paras assist teachers, supervise students, correct homework, and work as liaisons between school, families, and community agencies, according to an RCSD job description. A job posting for a full-time paraprofessional position with the district lists a starting salary of $17 an hour. That amounts to $2,720 a month before taxes.

According to Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Department of Urban Studies and Planning, a living wage in Rochester — meaning the amount needed to cover living expenses — is $23.43 an hour for a single adult.

“We love our students. We care about this district. But passion doesn't pay the bills,” said Laila McFadden, a paraprofessional with two years' experience at the district. “More and more employees are considering taking their talents, experience, and dedication elsewhere, because they want to be paid fairly and appreciated for the work they do.”

McFadden said between inflation, inaccurate and missing paychecks, and working additional jobs to make ends meet, many employees are reaching a breaking point.

A spokesperson with the district said in an email that it is not appropriate to speak to media about union negotiations while they are taking place, and declined further comment.

