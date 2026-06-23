Morelle wins 25th Congressional District primary

U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle has prevailed in a three-way Democratic primary as he seeks a fifth term in Congress.

With most election districts reporting, Morelle received around 63% of the vote, according to unofficial election results — fending off challenges from Robin Wilt and Sherita Traywick. Wilt, a Brighton Town Board member, pulled in 30% of the vote while Traywick, a lawyer, pastor and former Greece school board member, received 6%.

Morelle, who is seeking re-election in the 25th Congressional District, will have the Democratic line on the November general election ballot, where he'll also appear on the Working Families Party line.

He faces a general election challenge from Republican Virginia McIntyre, who has served two years in the Monroe County Legislature. McIntyre also will appear on the Conservative line.

The 25th District covers Monroe County and dips into Victor and East Bloomfield in Ontario County. This is the third time Wilt has challenged Morelle in a primary.