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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Shootings in Rochester drop, but illegal guns remain an issue

By Gino Fanelli,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 23, 2026 at 2:42 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a grey shirt and a grey blazer; a man at center has very short blonde hair and is wearing a dark blue police uniform; a man at right has curly brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a white shirt; beige pants and brown shoes.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
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WXXI News
Willie Joe Lightfoot Sr. and Greg Bello with guest host Gino Fanelli on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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John Schlia
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WXXI News
Gino Fanelli

Shootings in Rochester have dropped significantly in recent years. According to reporting from WXXI's Gino Fanelli, in the first six months of this year, there were 43 shootings in Rochester.

That's a precipitous drop from a pandemic era peak. Yet, the number of guns collected annually has remained relatively stable.

An increasing number of illegal guns are being traced to New York dealers, but the data shows the majority are still coming from out of state.

Gino guest hosts "Connections" this hour. He and his guests discuss the state of gun violence in Rochester, what we need to know about the sources of illegal guns, and what's being done to address the issues.

In studio:

Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams