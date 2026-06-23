Shootings in Rochester drop, but illegal guns remain an issue

John Schlia / WXXI News Gino Fanelli

Shootings in Rochester have dropped significantly in recent years. According to reporting from WXXI's Gino Fanelli, in the first six months of this year, there were 43 shootings in Rochester.

That's a precipitous drop from a pandemic era peak. Yet, the number of guns collected annually has remained relatively stable.

An increasing number of illegal guns are being traced to New York dealers, but the data shows the majority are still coming from out of state.

Gino guest hosts "Connections" this hour. He and his guests discuss the state of gun violence in Rochester, what we need to know about the sources of illegal guns, and what's being done to address the issues.

In studio: