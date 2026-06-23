12:00: Shootings in Rochester drop, but illegal guns remain an issue

1:00: "Connections Summer Sessions:" Astrophysicist Adam Frank on climate change narratives

Shootings in Rochester have dropped significantly in recent years. According to reportingfrom WXXI's Gino Fanelli, in the first six months of this year, there were 43 shootings in Rochester. That's a precipitous drop from a pandemic era peak. Yet, the number of guns collected annually has remained relatively stable. An increasing number of illegal guns are being traced to New York dealers, but the data shows the majority are still coming from out of state. Gino guest hosts "Connections" this hour. He and his guests discuss the state of gun violence in Rochester, what we need to know about the sources of illegal guns, and what's being done to address the issues. In studio:

Captain Greg Bello, public information officer for the Rochester Police Department

Pastor Willie Joe Lightfoot Sr., founder/chairman of ROC Against Gun Violence

Then in our second hour, we continue our special summer series where we bring back some of our most popular and engaging episodes of "Connections." This week's "Connections Summer Sessions" theme is astrophysicist Adam Frank. During this special rebroadcast, he addresses narratives about climate change. In his piece for the Washington Post, “Reframing climate change as a story of human evolutionary success,” Adam Frank wrote that this new narrative does not let humans off the hook. This hour, he and Evan discuss climate change narratives from Hollywood, including films like “Ad Astra” and television shows like “The Expanse.” Our guest:



Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.