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Connections

Shootings in Rochester drop, but illegal guns remain an issue

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 23, 2026 at 8:41 AM EDT
A stock image of a gun and crime scene tape.
Olga Yastremska, New Africa
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12:00: Shootings in Rochester drop, but illegal guns remain an issue

1:00: "Connections Summer Sessions:" Astrophysicist Adam Frank on climate change narratives

Shootings in Rochester have dropped significantly in recent years. According to reportingfrom WXXI's Gino Fanelli, in the first six months of this year, there were 43 shootings in Rochester. That's a precipitous drop from a pandemic era peak. Yet, the number of guns collected annually has remained relatively stable. An increasing number of illegal guns are being traced to New York dealers, but the data shows the majority are still coming from out of state. Gino guest hosts "Connections" this hour. He and his guests discuss the state of gun violence in Rochester, what we need to know about the sources of illegal guns, and what's being done to address the issues. In studio:

  • Captain Greg Bello, public information officer for the Rochester Police Department
  • Pastor Willie Joe Lightfoot Sr., founder/chairman of ROC Against Gun Violence 

Then in our second hour, we continue our special summer series where we bring back some of our most popular and engaging episodes of "Connections." This week's "Connections Summer Sessions" theme is astrophysicist Adam Frank. During this special rebroadcast, he addresses narratives about climate change. In his piece for the Washington Post, “Reframing climate change as a story of human evolutionary success,” Adam Frank wrote that this new narrative does not let humans off the hook. This hour, he and Evan discuss climate change narratives from Hollywood, including films like “Ad Astra” and television shows like “The Expanse.” Our guest:

  • Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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