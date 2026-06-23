Results are in for town and village primaries

Gates, Rush, and the village of Fairport all had primary elections Tuesday.

In the Working Families Party primary for Gates supervisor, Nick Coffee defeated Silvano Orsi. Coffee will also have the Democratic Party line on the November general election ballot.

In Rush, Democrats had a primary for town supervisor. Incumbent Lee Hankins defeated former Irondequoit Supervisor Mary Ellen Heyman, knocking her off the ballot.

Two village trustees went head-to-head in Fairport's Democratic mayoral primary. Heidi Woika, the current deputy mayor, bested Tracy Briggs. Woika will also appear on the Working Families Party line on the November general election ballot. Briggs did not have any additional lines.

Fairport Democrats also voted in a three-way primary for two village trustees. Incumbents Adam Bonosky and Sarah Nazarian withstood a challenge from Joseph Thon.

Results from the town and village primaries are below.

Gates supervisor — Working Families

Nick Coffee: 91%

Silvano Orsi: 0%

Rush supervisor — Democratic

Lee Hankins: 59%

Mary Ellen Heyman: 40%

Fairport mayor — Democratic

Heidi Woika: 54%

Tracy Briggs: 46%

Fairport village trustee (2) — Democratic

Adam Bonosky: 36%

Sarah Nazarian: 39%

Joseph Thon: 24%