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Buffalo Bills cut ribbon at new Highmark Stadium with flair

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published June 23, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT
A sea of red and blue comprises the seating of the new Highmark Stadium during its ribbon cutting ceremony June 23, 2026.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
A sea of red and blue comprises the seating of the new Highmark Stadium during its ribbon cutting ceremony June 23, 2026.

After more than a decade of planning and three years of construction, the Buffalo Bills have cut the ribbon on their new home.

It was a who’s who of Buffalo Bills history at the ceremony for the new Highmark Stadium. Legendary players like Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, dignitaries from government and pro sports, and thousands of tradespeople who put near non-stop efforts into getting the facility built.

"Behind me is a wall with right now 5,369 names of you hardworking Americans who got this stadium built," team owner Terry Pegula said, pointing to an exterior glass wall featuring etched names of workers. "It's one thing to talk about it, it's one thing to get the money, it's another thing to get it done. So thank you."

Governor Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, said it was imperative that state and county government partner in financing the project to keep the team in Buffalo. That plan wasn't without controversy among some residents and lawmakers. About $850 million in public money paid for the stadium, while $550 million came from the Bills and the NFL.

"We had to make this happen, and I had to reassure them that I would make sure this stadium got built," Hochul said. "Because it is part of our identity, our psyche, it's what gets us up in the morning on a Monday morning with that sense of euphoria. Or at least hope for the next Sunday to be better."

Architecture firm Populous designed the stadium. Managing director and lead designer Jonathan Mallie worked with the Pegulas, having been inspired by the fanbase-first experience during a visit to England’s Tottenham Stadium.

"There was an intimacy about that building, and that was really the quality that we wanted to capture and take forward," Mallie said. "But this stadium was designed purely for Buffalo."

Best-in-league features include its sound system, and an aerodynamic design which will reduce wind, but also create the loudest environment in the NFL according to designers.

The legacy of Bills founder, the late-Ralph Wilson, was undeniable during the ceremony. His widow Mary Wilson was emotional as a featured guest.

"Today, I'm wearing his Hall of Fame scarf when he went into the Hall of Fame, and this is definitely a hall of fame football stadium, Highmark Stadium," Wilson said. "Congratulations, and what do we say? Go Bills!

The Bills will play pre-season games at the stadium, with the first regular season game scheduled for September 17 against the Detroit Lions, which Wilson noted was her late-husband's hometown.

New York Public News Network
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.

Born and raised in Kenmore, Ryan now calls the Elmwood Village home.
See stories by Ryan Zunner