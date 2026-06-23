Rochester recreation centers offer summer programs

Recreation centers around the city of Rochester are opening up summertime programming starting this weekend. That will soon include the new Maplewood Nature Center.

Opportunities run the gamut from exploratory music programs for children, ceramics workshops for adults, and a plethora of options in between — sports, dance, darts, crafts, fitness, and outdoor adventures.

Youth programs also include mindfulness, hair braiding, and leadership training.

“The beloved Mr. Rogers had it right when he said, ‘It’s the things we play with and the people who help us play that make the great difference in our lives,’” city Recreation and Human Services Commissioner Shirley Green said in a statement.

One of the earliest offerings of the season is a community kayaking event this Saturday, June 27, with a free family-friendly paddling adventure at Genesee Waterways.

The Maplewood Nature Center opens July 6, officials said, with ADA accessible trails, playground, and an edible food garden.

“In Rochester, we’re blessed with lush green parks, the majestic winding Genesee River, and miles of coastline along Lake Ontario, one of the largest fresh bodies of water in the country,” Mayor Malik Evans said in a statement.

Some of the summer programs require pre-registration. More information is available at the city of Rochester’s R-Center summer guide.