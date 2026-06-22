Julie Williams / WXXI News Noelle Evans guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

What is the value of play?

WXXI education reporter Noelle Evans guest hosts this episode. Her guests are experts in play, and they say it's powerful: it can bring people together; it can foster learning and growth; and it can heal.

But it’s not always accessible to everyone. What does it mean to be inclusively playful? We explore that question — from design to reality.

Our guests:



This conversation is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.