What does it mean to be inclusively playful?
1 of 2 — Kendra Hayle and Anita O'Brien with guest host Noelle E.C. Evans on "Connections"
Kendra Hayle and Anita O'Brien with guest host Noelle E.C. Evans on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 22, 2026
Don Perry / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Ingrid Kanics
Ingrid Kanics
Provided
What is the value of play?
WXXI education reporter Noelle Evans guest hosts this episode. Her guests are experts in play, and they say it's powerful: it can bring people together; it can foster learning and growth; and it can heal.
But it’s not always accessible to everyone. What does it mean to be inclusively playful? We explore that question — from design to reality.
Our guests:
- Kendra Hayle, director of center operations for the city of Rochester
- Ingrid M. Kanics, OTR, FAOTA, CPSI, president of Kanics Inclusive Design Services
- Anita O’Brien, founder and executive director of Rochester Accessible Adventures
This conversation is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.