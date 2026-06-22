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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

What does it mean to be inclusively playful?

By Noelle E. C. Evans,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 22, 2026 at 3:20 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones and eyeglasses sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long dark braids and is wearing a black polo shirt; a woman at center has short blonde hair and is wearing a short-sleeved white shirt over a purple t-shirt; a woman at right has long brown hair and is wearing a sleeveless grey dress, beaded necklace, red tights and black knee- high boots.
1 of 2  — Kendra Hayle and Anita O'Brien with guest host Noelle E.C. Evans on "Connections"
Kendra Hayle and Anita O'Brien with guest host Noelle E.C. Evans on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 22, 2026
Don Perry / WXXI News
A woman with very short grey hair is outside wearing glasses and a red polo shirt.
2 of 2  — Ingrid Kanics
Ingrid Kanics
Provided
A smiling woman with long brown hair sits in front of a microphone wearing glasses and a sleeveless orange dress.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Noelle Evans guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

What is the value of play?

WXXI education reporter Noelle Evans guest hosts this episode. Her guests are experts in play, and they say it's powerful: it can bring people together; it can foster learning and growth; and it can heal.

But it’s not always accessible to everyone. What does it mean to be inclusively playful? We explore that question — from design to reality.

Our guests:

This conversation is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

Connections
Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is WXXI's Murrow Award-winning Education reporter/producer.
See stories by Noelle E. C. Evans
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams