Inclusion Desk

Lifetime Assistance, the local organization that helps people with developmental disabilities live with the highest possible level of independence, has…
A workshop at Braddock Bay Park is intended to help aspiring birders with disabilities learn ways to take part in the pastime.
How can members of law enforcement better interact with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities? We hear from participants of a recent…
A wheelchair swing and an accessible merry-go-round are some of the new adaptable features at Basil A. Marella Park in the town of Greece that will allow…
“In February of 1983, I met this incredible British documentary filmmaker….”These are the opening words of “Swimming to Cambodia,” the best-known work of…
During the pandemic, people found themselves alone a lot more than usual.That includes young people with disabilities who lost something important --…
Leaders from organizations that provide services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities say they are dealing with a staffing crisis.…
Democrats in Washington are working on the details of their enormous budget reconciliation bill.President Joe Biden wants to include $400 billion for home…
Deep in Letchworth State Park, Catherine Abida and her son Ali sat on a bench in a pine tree-lined oasis. “What do you like about this trail?” Abida asked…
As a line of golf carts wound their way around the Sunshine Camp in Rush on Monday, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul stopped and got out so she could take in the…
A statewide group that provides services to people with developmental disabilities is calling on lawmakers to take action to address what they say is a…
Like so many students around the world, Owen Penniston had a tough school year during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I felt really isolated,” the 12-year-old…