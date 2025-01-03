Jimmy VielkindNew York State Issues Reporter
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal. Jimmy led a team of reporters that won a New York Press Club award for coverage of Andrew Cuomo’s downfall and was on a team that won a Gerald Loeb Award for coverage of Amazon’s HQ2 process. A native of the Capitol Region, Jimmy has two degrees in urban planning. His position is funded by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Reach Jimmy at jvielkind@wnyc.org.
-
The Democratic governor addressed the issues plaguing her party. Will it be enough to rescue her electoral brand?
-
The proposed cuts would apply to roughly three-quarters of New York taxpayers, and credits would go to new parents.