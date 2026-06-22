Polls open Tuesday for primary voting

Tuesday is primary election day, and there are several contests on the ballot.

They include a Democratic primary for the 25th District congressional seat currently held by Rep. Joe Morelle. He's being challenged by Robin Wilt and Sherita Traywick.

There is also a Democratic contest for state comptroller and state legislative races for both parties.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can find your voting site and which races are on your ballot using the look-up tool on the Monroe County Board of Elections web page.

WXXI News will be posting results as they come in Tuesday night.