The search is on for peregrine falcon Kodak

The Genesee Valley Audubon Society is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing young falcon.

Kodak is one of three peregrine falcons to hatch in the Times Square Building nest this past spring. On Thursday she made her first flight and hasn't been seen since. The fledgling was last seen flying north toward the Times Square Building, said Audubon Society President June Summers.

Fledgling peregrine falcons generally stay near their nests during their first flights, a time when they still depend on their parents for food.

Kodak is about 16 inches long and is brown, Summers said. She has a green over black band on one leg and a silver-colored metal band on the other.

Summers said anyone who spots the bird should call (585) 355-1824.