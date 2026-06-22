12:00: What does it mean to be inclusively playful?

1:00: "Connections Summer Sessions:" Is climate change the Great Filter?

What is the value of play? WXXI education reporter Noelle Evans guest hosts this episode. Her guests are experts in play, and they say it's powerful: it can bring people together; it can foster learning and growth; and it can heal. But it’s not always accessible to everyone. What does it mean to be inclusively playful? We explore that question — from design to reality. Our guests:



Kendra Hayle, director of center operations for the city of Rochester

Anita O’Brien, founder and executive director of Rochester Accessible Adventures

Mike Patterson, founder of Motivating People with Paralysis 360

This conversation is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

Then in our second hour, it's "Connections Summer Sessions." Throughout the summer, we're bringing back some of our most popular and engaging episodes of "Connections," and each week has a theme. This week, it's discussions with astrophysicist Adam Frank. In this special rebroadcast, he explores how likely it is that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe, and if climate change could — or already has — led to the extinction of other beings. Our guest:



Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.