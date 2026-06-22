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Connections

What does it mean to be inclusively playful?

WXXI News | By Noelle E. C. Evans,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 22, 2026 at 8:57 AM EDT
Three children play on and outdoor playground.
photo provided

12:00: What does it mean to be inclusively playful?

1:00: "Connections Summer Sessions:" Is climate change the Great Filter?

What is the value of play? WXXI education reporter Noelle Evans guest hosts this episode. Her guests are experts in play, and they say it's powerful: it can bring people together; it can foster learning and growth; and it can heal. But it’s not always accessible to everyone. What does it mean to be inclusively playful? We explore that question — from design to reality. Our guests:

  • Kendra Hayle, director of center operations for the city of Rochester
  • Anita O’Brien, founder and executive director of Rochester Accessible Adventures
  • Mike Patterson, founder of Motivating People with Paralysis 360

This conversation is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

Then in our second hour, it's "Connections Summer Sessions." Throughout the summer, we're bringing back some of our most popular and engaging episodes of "Connections," and each week has a theme. This week, it's discussions with astrophysicist Adam Frank. In this special rebroadcast, he explores how likely it is that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe, and if climate change could — or already has — led to the extinction of other beings. Our guest:

  • Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is WXXI's Murrow Award-winning Education reporter/producer.
See stories by Noelle E. C. Evans
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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