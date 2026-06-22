© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's the latest on changes coming to East Main this summer

WXXI News
Published June 22, 2026 at 5:05 AM EDT
A photo of the section of East Main Street opposite Stone Street shows two buildings that used to be covered with glass panels now with century-old facades exposed. One building is a white, boxy grid. The other has arches windows cut at the top floor. Barricades and fencing surround the buildings at street level.
1 of 11  — gateway open 2.JPG
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway (left) and Cornwall (right) buildings. Work should begin in July prepping the old Metro Market building for demolition, with that tear down expected to start in the fall. Plans for the old Kresge Building (right) have yet to be finalized.
Brian Sharp / WXXI News
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses two buildings, one called Gateway and the other, Cornwall. For decades, both had been covered in glass, as see in this photo.
2 of 11  — IMG_6782.jpg
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses two buildings, one called Gateway and the other, Cornwall. For decades, both had been covered in glass, as see in this photo.
Provided photo / Matthew Denker
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway (left) and Cornwall (right) buildings. In this March 10, 2026 photo, the glass panels have been removed only from the east side of the Cornwall Building, and the original window opening are shown.
3 of 11  — IMG_6952.jpg
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway (left) and Cornwall (right) buildings. In this March 10, 2026 photo, the glass panels have been removed only from the east side of the Cornwall Building, and the original window opening are shown.
Provided photo / Matthew Denker
The east side of the Cornwall Building was the first to be exposed when panels were removed. As shown in the May 4, 2026 photo, some of the original window openings have been partially or entirely bricked in.
4 of 11  — IMG_7128.jpg
The east side of the Cornwall Building was the first to be exposed when panels were removed. As shown in the May 4, 2026 photo, some of the original window openings have been partially or entirely bricked in.
Provided photo / Matthew Denker
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway and Cornwall buildings. In this photo from May 5, 2026, the removal of glass panels has exposed only the Cornwall Building.
5 of 11  — IMG_7136.jpg
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway and Cornwall buildings. In this photo from May 5, 2026, the removal of glass panels has exposed only the Cornwall Building.
Provided photo / Matthew Denker
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway and Cornwall buildings. In this photo from May 5, 2026, the removal of glass panels has exposed only the Cornwall Building.
6 of 11  — IMG_7135.jpg
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway and Cornwall buildings. In this photo from May 5, 2026, the removal of glass panels has exposed only the Cornwall Building.
Provided photo / Matthew Denker
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway and Cornwall buildings. In this photo from May 5, 2026, the removal of glass panels has exposed only the Cornwall Building, showing some of the issues with crumbling brick.
7 of 11  — IMG_7137(1).jpg
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway and Cornwall buildings. In this photo from May 5, 2026, the removal of glass panels has exposed only the Cornwall Building, showing some of the issues with crumbling brick.
Provided photo / Matthew Denker
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway (left) and Cornwall (right) buildings. In this photo from May 16, 2026, the removal of glass panels has exposed only the Cornwall Building.
8 of 11  — IMG_7219.jpg
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway (left) and Cornwall (right) buildings. In this photo from May 16, 2026, the removal of glass panels has exposed only the Cornwall Building.
Provided photo / Matthew Denker
A close-up of the recently expose cornice of the century-old Cornwall Building on East Main Street in downtown Rochester is shown in this May 16, 2026 photo.
9 of 11  — IMG_7219(1).jpg
A close-up of the recently expose cornice of the century-old Cornwall Building on East Main Street in downtown Rochester is shown in this May 16, 2026 photo.
Provided photo / Matthew Denker
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway (left) and Cornwall (right) buildings. In this photo from May 26, 2026, the Cornwall and part of Gateway's original building front has been exposed.
10 of 11  — IMG_7257.jpg
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway (left) and Cornwall (right) buildings. In this photo from May 26, 2026, the Cornwall and part of Gateway's original building front has been exposed.
Provided photo / Matthew Denker
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway (left) and Cornwall (right) buildings seen here in this June 8, 2026 photo.
11 of 11  — IMG_7437.jpg
The future Gateway Apartments project on East Main Street in downtown Rochester encompasses the century-old Gateway (left) and Cornwall (right) buildings seen here in this June 8, 2026 photo.
Provided photo / Matthew Denker

The next stage of a dramatic downtown overhaul is beginning with restoration, demolition and transformation.

Most visibly, that work has stripped away glass panels that long covered a pair of structures, revealing century old building fronts with arching windows and crumbling brick.

Much of that brick will be repaired, while other material will blanket the lower levels of the building. That work began last week.

A rendering shows the new look of the Gateway Apartments looking northwest on East Main Street with the neighboring, single-story building demolished and the planned Main Street Commons completed. The building sits midblock between St. Paul Street and North Clinton Avenue.
Provided image
/
SWBR
A rendering shows the new look of the Gateway Apartments looking northwest on East Main Street with the neighboring, single-story building demolished and the planned Main Street Commons completed. The building sits midblock between St. Paul Street and North Clinton Avenue.

“It'll be a mix of, you know, restoration and new material,” said Connor Kenney with SAA|EVI, which is leading a $72 million redevelopment of the long-vacant Cornwall and Gateway buildings into the 129-unit Gateway Apartments. The project also includes first-floor commercial space.

“People will begin to see that transformation, you know, throughout the summer, here,” Kenney said. “By the end of the summer, it's going to be quite a bit different.”

Starting next month, workers will start prepping the neighboring building, formerly Metro Market, for demolition. And an announcement is expected soon about the renovation of another building into apartments and retail that's already underway around the corner on North Clinton Avenue at Division Street.

“If we activate Division Street, things start to happen in a fun, unexpected way,” said developer Patrick Dutton, who has that building at Division, a couple along East Main and another around the other corner on St. Paul. “Then it’s game on.”

The East Main Street block between St. Paul and North Clinton has been one of the most worn and stagnant stretches in all of downtown. That began to change with the renovation of the old McCrory’s building at 200 E. Main St., then the Glenny Building and most recently Harper’s Corner at Main and Clinton where a cafe is set to open soon.

But the work around the Metro Market, which will be taken down beginning this fall, making way for a pedestrian commons, is key. It would both open the expanded block, and allow pass-through to Division Street, which today is a largely forgotten alleyway.

“I hope everyone is surprised,” Dutton said.

The former Metro Market, built as a McDonald's, is pictured on East Main Street in downtown Rochester.
Local News
City to spend $1.5 million on a 'piece by piece' demo of this small downtown building
Brian Sharp
The former McDonald’s is being razed to make way for an envisioned Main Street Commons, a pedestrian passthrough between East Main and Division streets. But it’s more than that.

Local News