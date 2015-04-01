Connections: Is Climate Change the Great Filter?

In 1950, physicist Enrico Fermi famously asked, "Where is everybody?" He was talking about the nearly infinite sea of stars, but the lack of any evidence of other intelligence. Perhaps we can't see nearly far enough to find other civilizations. Or perhaps climate change is a phenomenon that happens on every planet that sees technological development.

University of Rochester astrophysicist Adam Frank posed that idea in a recent New York Times piece. He joins us to go down the rabbit hole: How likely is it that intelligent life exists elsewhere? Should we try to find it? What if it finds us? And what if climate change could threaten our future?