Seneca Chief canal boat making return stop in Rochester

The replica Seneca Chief canal boat will dock in Rochester on Monday at Corn Hill Landing south of downtown, and be open for public viewing.

The original boat was the first to travel the length of the Erie Canal in 1825. The replica 72-foot-long vessel, built by the Buffalo Maritime Center, retraced that voyage last year, and now is completing a “Back to Buffalo” journey.

Visitors can step aboard during the public viewing hours of 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. There also will be accompanying exhibits on the dock.

While the Seneca Chief cannot take passengers out for a ride, there also will be an optional narrated cruise departing at 4, 5, 6 and 7 p.m. aboard the Riverie. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at RochesterByWater.org.