RG&E, NYSEG defend slow restoration times as thousands are still without power after Thursday's storms

As of 4 pm Friday, more than 7,500 Rochester Gas and Electric and NYSEG customers across upstate New York were still without electric power following Thursday's stormy weather.

NYSEG says all of its customers should have their power back by midnight tonight. RG&E expects power to be restored to its customers no later than midnight Saturday.

“We’ve restored power to more than 160,000 customers so far since yesterday at 2 o'clock,” said company spokesperson Adam Gaber. “I know that won't make the people who are still out of power happy, but (I) just wanted to provide some context for the work being done.”

Gaber said in most instances, restoration will take place much earlier than those projected times.

Gaber defended the utility's response by saying yesterday's thunderstorms and damaging winds were a part of a unique, prolonged weather event that delayed the assessment of widespread damage.

“When that happens, the window for making things safe so that restoration activity can begin, is lengthened considerably,” he said.

Rochester Gas and Electric will be distributing bottled water and dry ice for its customers who are still without power until 9 p.m. at 195 Mushroom Boulevard in Rochester.

